The Final Frontier Mankind's Expansion into the Solar System Game Design: Kerry Anderson The Twenty First Century On May 1, 2056, the Third World War broke out. Low-level battles and a limited nuclear exchange left most of the participants intact but resulted in the catastrophic destruction of resources and environment, the economic collapse of the old superpowers and the rise of new powers in their place. As nations signed the World Peace Treaty of Melbourne, the potential that space provided to replace the lost resources of the Earth became apparent – and the new global powers were prepared to take it. The Final Frontier is a game that simulates mankind's expansion into the Solar System. Players represent the global powers involved in the mission. Each must build mines and colonies to tap the resources of the planets and satellites, boosting their national economy. Later, vessels and troops will be needed to protect their interests. Since events in the game are only one aspect of global politics, players must limit their actions; otherwise, conflict will trigger larger and more aggressive interests in the space program, possibly leading to war. The 17 x 22" map (in two pieces) shows the Solar System from the Sun to Neptune at one astronomical unit per hex. The 11 x 17" System Display shows the planets and significant satellites. The 320 5/8" counters (die-cut and back-printed) represent the space vessels and surface forces, mines and colonies of each player. Comabt is resolved on a 8.5 x 11" Battle Board.